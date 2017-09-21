Policeman injured in Doncaster attack 'doesn't know what fuss is about'

A policeman who was seriously injured when he was attacked in Doncaster 'wants back to work', a senior officer today said.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to hospital on Tuesday with head injuries sustained in an attack in Hexthorpe on Tuesday morning, but is now recovering at home.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley, of South Yorkshire Police, today said he had visited the officer, who was knocked unconscious in the attack in an alleyway near Sheardown Street.

"Called to see the injured officer this eve, a proud and pretty humbling experience. Doesn't know what the fuss is about, wants back to work," he tweeted.

Dale Francis Cheetham, aged 22, currently of no fixed abode but previously of Bolton upon Dearne, Barnsley, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, two counts of robbery, two counts of possession of a bladed article, possession of an offensive weapon, aggravated vehicle taking without consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Peter White, 24, of Low Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster, has been charged with robbery.

They were both due in court today.