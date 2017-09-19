Police officer seriously injured in South Yorkshire attack showed 'staggering bravery'

Police have praised the 'staggering bravery' shown by an officer who was attacked while responding to a call in South Yorkshire today.

The 45-year-old from Doncaster was seriously injured after police pursued three people who fled the scene of a car crash this morning.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley praised the injured officer's bravery

South Yorkshire Police this afternoon said he remained in hospital but was now in a stable condition and his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley tweeted: "The entire force sends our love and support to our injured colleague. Staggering bravery leading to appalling injury."

Police said the attack took place after a black Fiat Punto crashed into a wall on Cleveland Street, in Hexthorpe, this morning at around 7.30am.

Three people who were believed to have been travelling in the car fled the scene with police in pursuit and an incident occurred in the garden of a property in Cherry Tree Road, where the officer was injured.

A woman and two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault offences, and all three remain in police custody.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 172 of September 19.