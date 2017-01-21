Have you seen Olivia Wood?

Doncaster Police are asking for your help to find 15-year-old Olivia Wood, as concerns grow for her welfare.

Olivia was last seen at Conisbrough Castle after being reported missing from her home on Castle Hill, Conisbrough, at around 10pm Friday.

Olivia, who has been described as around five feet, two inches tall, of a small build and to have been wearing glasses, a dark coloured hoody, black skinny jeans and carrying a rucksack, hasn’t been heard from since.

If you have information about Olivia's whereabouts, contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1178 of 20 January