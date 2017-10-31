FOR SALE: Former Doncaster College campus including Grade II-listed hall and footgolf course

Doncaster College's former High Melton campus is up for sale, complete with a Grade II-listed hall and a footgolf course.

The college closed its old university centre earlier this year, moving degree courses to its main hub in the town centre.

The historic ice house within the grounds

The 90-acre site is now on the market, with the sales brochure trumpeting a range of potential uses, from education and elderly care to housing or a hotel.

The extensive grounds contain High Melton Hall, a Grade II-listed 18th-century country house; and a historic ice house, designated as an Ancient Monument.

They also incorporate the Grade II-listed Village Hall and the medieval village of Wildthorpe

In addition there is a footgolf course, which closed in August. For the uninitiated, the sport combines soccer and golf, with players attempting to kick a football into a series of holes.

The Star's sports reporters put their skills to the test on the footgolf course at the lod campus

The property is listed for sale by the property company GVA, with no guide price, and the deadline for bids is Friday, December 1, at 1pm.

"The sale of the former University Centre in High Melton provides an opportunity to acquire a substantial landholding, in an attractive village location," states the brochure.

"The property is potentially suitable for reuse and/or redevelopment for a variety of uses."

As well as educational facilities, the campus included student accommodation, a hotel, offices, a nursery and housing.

The entrance to the former campus, which closed earlier this year

A spokesman for GVA described interest in the site as 'pretty strong', with around 10-12 parties having been shown around since the property went up for sale.

Announcing the move earlier this year, the college said it was becoming 'increasingly difficult to provide the very best resources' at the High Melton campus.

Councillor Jonathan Wood, whose Sprotbrough ward includes High Melton, said he was opposed to the site being used for housing or as a prison or young offenders institution.

"We have plenty of housing sites in the borough, where we have already approved three or four thousand new homes," he said.

"I think some sort of institutional use that would support the community and the employment needs of the surrounding area would be best."