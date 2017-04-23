Famous hairdresser Lee Stafford to launch hair academy at Doncaster College

Staff at Doncaster College are excited to reveal the launch of the Lee Stafford Education Academy.

The famous British hairdresser has teamed with the college, The Hub, Chappell Drive, to provide inspirational teaching to staff and students. It will enable them to excel in their learning, imagination and ultimately in their employment.

The academy will be the only one of its kind in the South Yorkshire region, offering training and clients something they can’t get anywhere else.

The aim of the academy, which is due to be launched in September, is to ensure that students are the most employable in the country; as stylists, colourists or in any field of their choice.

With over 600 employers already wowed by the Lee Stafford Education team and other partner colleges across the country, the College is proud to be revolutionising hair education.