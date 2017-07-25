Driver who killed young man in Doncaster had tried to dodge justice for speeding

A driver locked up for killing a young man in South Yorkshire was previously convicted for trying to evade justice over speeding offences.

Mohammed Sohrabi hit and killed 29-year-old pedestrian Darren Cunningham in Balby, Doncaster, last August.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to six years behind bars after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

The 45-year-old, of Plantation Road, in Balby, was also banned from driving for 10 years and ordered to sit an extended re-test when that period ends.

In 2011, Sohrabi was given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted two counts of perverting the course of justice.

Doncaster Crown Court heard at the time how he tried to blame other, fictitious, motorists for his repeated speeding offences as a private hire taxi driver.

Having been recorded on two separate dates breaking the speed limit on five occasions and also driving through a red traffic light, he initially claimed two people from Birmingham had been driving the vehicle at the time.

Sohrabi was behind the wheel when he hit Mr Cunningham on August 6 last year, at around 5.45am, on Balby Carr Bank, in Balby.

The 29-year-old died five days later in hospital in Sheffield.

His family said at the time: "Darren will be missed by everyone who knew him. His girlfriend and his family would like to say thank you to his many friends and the wonderful staff at Northern General Hospital for their overwhelming kindness and support over the past week."