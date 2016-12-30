Doncaster's elected mayor has Ros Jones received a CBE in recognition of her services to local government.

And a leading South Yorkshire sportswoman has been awarded the BEM for services to canoeing.

Ros has been mayor of the borough since May 2013.

Prior to her election she was a Labour councillor for her home ward of Askern for seven years.

A CBE is the second highest honour in the honours list behind a knight or damehood.

Prior to entering politics, the 67-year-old miner's daughter was an accountant in the public sector for 30 years.

Ros was supported in her role by husband Alan, also a Labour councillor, who acted as the mayor's consort until his death in the summer.

Esther Mathews BEM

Esther Mathews founded the Green Star Canoe Club in Doncaster in 1993.

The club, where she is still secretary and coach, has grown to be one of the largest canoe and kayak slalom clubs in the country.

In 2014 Mrs Mathews, of Bessacarr, was a finalist in Community section of Sunday Times and Sky Sports Sportswomen of the Year Awards (illustrated).