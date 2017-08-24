Crash involving car and van on A1(M) in Doncaster causing severe delays

Have your say

A crash involving a car and a van on the A1(M) in Doncaster is causing severe delays, drivers have been warned.

Highways England said at 5.22pm that one lane had been closed northbound between junctions 38 (for the A638) and 39 (for the A639), north of Doncaster.

It said police and traffic officers were on scene and Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended but had since left.

It advised motorists to allow extra time for their journeys and to consider alternative routes where possible.