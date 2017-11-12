Castle in South Yorkshire lit up up with poppies for Remembrance Day

Giant poppies have been beamed onto the walls of a South Yorkshire castle for Remembrance Day.

The spectacular illuminations transformed Conisbrough Castle, on the outskirts of Doncaster, into a monument honouring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Poppies will be projected onto the castle for the last time on Monday evening (photo: Marie Caley)

Poppies were first projected onto the castle last night for Armistice Day, when the Last Post was played and a minute's silence observed.

The light show, accompanied by an exhibition about the experiences of local people during the First and Second World Wars, is being repeated tonight (Sunday, November 12) and tomorrow evening, from 6.30pm-8.30pm.

The castle's site manager Gavin Smithies said: "We are immensely proud to be able to offer Conisbrough Castle up as an illuminated commemorative monument to join others around the country in tribute."

The free event was staged for the first time last year, thanks to a crowdfunding campaign and the support of businesses in the area, after being dreamt up by locals Steve Pugh and Russel Asquith.

Crowds gathered on the first night to observe a minute's silence (photo: Marie Caley)

It was again made possible by a crowdfunding appeal, supported by English Heritage and Consibrough and Denaby Royal British Legion.

The castle was first illuminated for Remembrance weekend last year (photo: Marie Caley)