'Career criminal' jailed after heroin and cocaine worth £2.2m found stuffed in 'bags for life' in South Yorkshire

A 'career criminal' is beginning a long stretch behind bars after heroin and cocaine worth £2.2 million was unearthed in Doncaster.

The drugs were discovered when a vehicle was stopped on Chequer Road, in Doncaster, and a suitcase containing around 20 kilos of cocaine and heroin stuffed in supermarket 'bags for life' was found inside.

The suitcase containing the drugs

Guy Paget was arrested in July 2015 after being caught on CCTV with another man buying the suitcase, shopping bags and some rubber gloves.

The 69-year-old, from Sutton Coldfield, was charged in April last year with conspiracy to supply class A drugs while on licence from prison for the same offence, and was this week found guilty.

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday to 14 years in prison.

Mick Maloney, from the National Crime Agency, which carried out the operation, said: "Guy Paget is a career criminal, who has previously served two prison sentences for drug trafficking offences.

The suitcase contained around 20kg of class A drugs

"He was involved in the importation and distribution of millions of pounds worth of class A drugs and we are determined to do everything within our power to disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups operating in the UK."

Once released, Paget will be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO). He will allowed only one mobile phone, one sim card and one computer, the details of which must be provide to the NCA, and he faces five years in prison should these conditions be breached.

Anjum Naseem, who was on trial with Paget, was found not guilty.

Sajaad Malik, who was driving the vehicle when it was stopped, and Gary Jones, who was seen lifting the suitcase into the boot, were convicted in November 2015 of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Malik, aged 31, of Cantley, in Doncaster, was jailed for nine years, and Jones, aged 48, of Kingstanding, Birmingham, was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years imprisonment.