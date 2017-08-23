Appeal for guide dog volunteers in Sheffield

A charity which provides life changing support to people by training guide dogs to assist them is in urgent need of help.

The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association needs to recruit more volunteers from Sheffield to help them with all aspects of their fundraising.

Nichola Bonsall, community fundraiser for the charity, said: “I don’t know why we are having a lack of interest in Sheffield with volunteers as Guide Dogs have a good presence within the area.

“We need volunteers to help raise vital funds so that Guide Dogs can continue to provide life changing services to people who are blind and partially sighted.

“The life time cost of a guide dog is currently £55,000 and we are reliant on donations from the public to continue our life-changing work.

“In 2016, less than two per cent of our income came from statutory funding, grant-making bodies and trusts.”

Dog lovers can volunteer themselves to take on one of four roles for the charity; group coordinator, trading secretary, treasurer and fundraising volunteer.

All volunteers will be able to work from home or in their local area, at varying times and days of the week.

The appeal comes just weeks afterour Pounds For Pups campaign, which raised awareness of the work of Sheffield charity Support Dogs, and saw Star readers raise over £5,000 to help pay for a black labrador called ‘Star to be put through the Support Dogs training, so that it could go on to help change somebody’s life.

If you would like more information, please call Nichola on 07881269578 or e-mail Nichola.bonsall@guidedogs.org.uk.