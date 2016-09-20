Rogue traders target elderly in north Derbyshire.

Police are warning residents to be on their guard following complaints about rogue traders targeting the elderly in north Derbyshire.

Reports of incidents have been received from residents in Heath, Grassmoor, Holmewood and Calow, with residents claiming they were pressurised by doorstep callers into paying large amounts of cash for work or goods which were not needed.

In one incident, an elderly couple in Heath were approached by a company who claimed they needed £1,000 worth of work to their roof, but a second opinion established that the repairs were not necessary.

Police patrols have been carried out and officers are urging residents not to open their doors to unexpected callers.

PCSO Hannah Disney, of the Holmewood, Grassmoor, Calow and Arkwright Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We always advise residents not to trade with people who call at your door without prior notice. If you believe you need work doing then get a few quotes first from reputable businesses.

“This will help prevent you from paying over the odds for poor quality work, and can also reduce the potential of becoming the victim of other doorstep crimes such as distraction burglary.

“If you are suspicious of a cold caller in your neighbourhood, please report them to police as soon as you can with a description of them and any vehicle you may have seen them use. It will help officers with their enquiries and could prevent someone from becoming a victim of doorstep crime."