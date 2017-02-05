Concern for missing Notts teens

Police are appealing for help after a pair of Nottinghamshire teenagers disappeared two days ago.

Leila Fraser and Luke Snowden were last seen at around 4.20pm on Friday, February 3 and are believed to be together and may be making their way to West Yorkshire.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for their welfare after they were reported missing from the Ollerton area.

"Leila, 15, is described as white, of medium build and is around 5ft 6ins tall with long black hair and was last seen wearing a Green top and black trousers.

"Luke, also 15, is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 6ins tall.

"He has light brown curly hair and was last seen wearing a large grey coat, black tracksuit bottoms, black and blue trainers. Carrying a dark blue holdall."

If you have seen Leila or Luke or have any information about their whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 721 of 3 February 2017.