South Yorkshire trainee assistant practitioners making an impact

Barnsley NHS Foundation Trust has won a Talent for Care award for Partnership Working from Health Education England Yorkshire and the Humber.

Barnsley NHS Foundation Trust, Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Foundation Trust, Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield Children’s Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust have joined together with Sheffield College to develop the Trainee Assistant Practitioner course.

The programme is aimed to develop and consolidate clinical skills, with day release to Sheffield College to gain knowledge which complements work-based training.

Five TAP’s started in post at the end of March on an 18 month programme and will support registered nurses in Pre-assessment and the Continence teams at Barnsley Hospital. They will deliver patient care by taking on specific tasks and caseloads and contribute to the assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation of patient care.

Michelle Freeman - Learning and Development Manager at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, accepted the award on behalf of the partnership and said: “The true strength of the project has been the superb level of expertise, cooperation and sharing from each of the participating Trusts, services and education providers.”