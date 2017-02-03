JAILED: Thief who threatened to stab shop worker during South Yorkshire crime spree

A thief who threatened to stab a terrified shop assistant during a three-month crime spree in South Yorkshire has been jailed for three years.

Scott Greenwood struck nine times at stores across Barnsley between July and October last year, stealing hundreds of pounds worth of chocolates, cigarettes and toys.

Among the shops he targeted was the Costcutter in High Street, Shafton, where he told a worker who confronted him as he helped himself to cigarettes on August 14 'don't try to stop me or I'll stick you', Sheffield Crown Court heard.

The female employee's heart had been 'pounding' and although she did not see any weapon he pushed her aside leaving her with pain in her arm, the court was told on Thursday (February 2).

Greenwood, aged 27, of Tingle Bridge Lane, Hemingfield, Barnsley, admitted six counts of theft and three of burglary, which took place at stores in Mapplewell, Barugh Green, Shafton and Stairfoot.

He was sentenced to three years' imprisonment, after the court heard how he had 34 previous convictions for various offences including assault with intent to rob.

