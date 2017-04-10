Fashion Week returns to South Yorkshire for third year running

This April, Fashion Week returns to Barnsley for the third year running as the Alhambra Shopping Centre launches Spring Fashion with a Splash of Colour.

Between April 18-22, the local shopping centre will once again be showcasing all the latest fashion trends from some of the centre’s top retailers including Next, Primark, TK Maxx and Yours Clothing, as well as bringing customers expert styling advice with personal shoppers.

Barnsley Hospice will be in the centre from Tuesday 18th to Friday 22nd with Bra Ping Pong, a pre-loved clothing sale and the Barnsley College Rags to Riches display.

On Friday 21st & Saturday 22nd the Colour Wheel will be making an appearance, giving customers the opportunity to get free professional styling advice and consultations for the colours and shapes that will match your figure.

The event concludes with several pop up fashion shows taking place at intervals around the centre, showcasing the latest seasonal trends with a high-energy dance routine and a display of retailer garments.

Store vouchers will be handed out during each show for customers to spend in a selection of fashion stores in the Alhambra, and the centre will also be giving people the chance to win one of four £50 fashion vouchers over on their Facebook page. Make sure you’re following them at https://www.facebook.com/alhambracentre/.

Steph Higham, Alhambra Centre Marketing Manager said: “We’re delighted to bring Barnsley Fashion Week back for the third year running and can’t wait to see the centre transformed once again.”

For more information about Alhambra Shopping Centre visit: www.alhambracentre.co.uk or call 01226 295355.