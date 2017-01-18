Barnsley: Reds pleased over signing Everton youngster Gethin Jones

Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom has expressed his delight over completing the loan signing of Everton defender Gethin Jones.

The right-back has impressed in the Toffees’ youth sides and he will be at Oakwell until the end of the season.

The Wales Under-21 international could make his Barnsley debut against Leeds united on Saturday.

Heckingbottom said: “It’s a great signing for us and I’m really looking forward to bringing Gethin’s talents into the squad.

“He fits the profile in terms of what we’re looking for and the way that we like to play.

“He’s young, dynamic, quick, and we believe that he’s got what it takes to make an impact at Championship level.

“One of the key strengths that Gethin brings to the squad is his versatility.

“Although naturally a right back, in recent games for the Everton U23s he’s comfortably operated as a right midfielder, central midfielder and even as a left back. So he provides us with various options.

“Having spoken to both the staff at Everton and to the player, we all firmly believe that this move will be of huge benefit to his development and equally we feel that he can be a huge asset for Barnsley Football Club over the coming months.”

Heckingbottom admits he is absolutely snowed under during this January transfer window.

The Reds’ gaffer has already seen star striker Sam Winnall depart for Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, and top target Sam Morsy sign a new deal at parent club Wigan Athletic.

Chief Executive Linton Brown also left the club, with Heckingbottom on the frontline trying to get players into the club.

With clubs circling his players like vultures, Heckingbottom is constantly on the phone trying to bring bodies into the club - with Andy Yiadom also on international duty with Ghana at the African Cup of Nations.

“In terms of time, I’ve got none at the moment,” revealed Heckingbottom.

“The phone’s always red hot as it is but at the moment it’s just manic.”