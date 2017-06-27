Barnsley: Paul Heckingbottom welcomes new Reds chief

Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted the club have “fallen way behind” in signing new players.

But Heckingbottom is confident he can recruit more players in time for the new season, especially after a new chief executive has finally been appointed by the club.

Former chief executive Linton Brown’s departure from the club on 19 January hardly helped the process – and it wasn’t until 30 May that the Reds replaced him with Gauthier Ganaye from French club Racing Club de Lens.

And since then Heckingbottom and Ganaye have worked hard to three new players, in addition to Steve Mallan’s May arrival.

“It’s a 24/7 job driving transfers through, but we’ve fallen way behind where we should because we’ve been without a chief executive for so long,” revealed Heckingbottom.

“It’s been a busy pre-season, there’s lots of things going off all the time.

“But he’s [Gauthier] picked up all the threads that were there and things which were going on – and he’s been working really hard to get things done, so he’s been a big help.

“I wasn’t part of the process of appointing him, but he gets what the club is about what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to achieve. I think that’s going to help him in the job he does and help us all.”

The Reds have signed four new players, with Mallan, Jason McCarthy, Liam Lindsay and Cameron McGeeham having all penned three-year deals at Oakwell. Youngsters Ben Williams, Louis Wardle, James Bird, Adam Lund, Louis Rowe and Will Smith have all committed their futures.