Barnsley: Championship challenge excites new Reds signing

New Reds recruit Oli McBurnie is relishing the chance to play every week in the Championship.

The striker made a late deadline day loan switch from Premier League outfit Swansea City.

McBurnie had featured in all three of the Swans league meetings so far this season, off the bench.

He said: “A lot of people probably thought that I would just sit back and stay because I was getting five, 10 minutes in the Premier League. It was the safe option.

“But I want to be playing every week and I want to test myself in a good standard. Playing 90 minutes consistently with Barnsley is the best way to do that.

“I’ve been involved in all three of Swansea’s Premier League games this season, it wasn’t as if I was just sat around not playing.

“The gaffer was happy for me to stay and the decision was down to me. But he’s told me he sees him as part of his plans.

“When I pulled the gaffer and told him I wanted to go he said to me that technically I would be fine, but physically the Championship was tough. It will be a big test on my body playing Saturday and Tuesday.”

He is currently away on international duty with the Scottish U21s as they host Holland in their U21 European Championship qualifier tonight.

McBurnie will be back in the ranks at Oakwell later this week and boss Paul Heckingbottom, pictured above, will only have a couple of days to get the player up to speed before the tricky trip to Preston North End at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Barnsley’s potential third round Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur has been confirmed for Tuesday, September 19 at 8pm. The Reds take on Derby County next Tuesday night, with the winners going to Wembley for a tie against last year’s Premier League runners-up.