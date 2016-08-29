Zoe will bring Pop Idol magic to Rotherham

Rotherham panto fans are in for a treat when Pop Idol and West End singing sensation Zoe Birkett takes up a starring role in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs this Christmas.

Rotherham Civic Theatre has revealed that Zoe, who starred in the ITV series alongside Will Young and Gareth Gates, will take on the role of the Wicked Queen in this year’s production.

Rotherham Theatres manager, Jo Longworth, said: “We’re really thrilled to have secured Zoe for the role, she is one of the UK’s leading artists with an amazing singing voice and has appeared in numerous West End shows.

“Zoe has performed on some of the biggest stages, to over 250,000 fans on two national arena tours and has sung on the Pop Idol Big Band album, which reached number one and went triple platinum.

“She will be fabulous at bringing the role to life by playing the famous fairy tale character and getting the audience to join in with a sprinkle of Pop Idol magic.

“Following on from one of Rotherham’s most successful pantomimes ever last year, this show will be another fantastic production packed with great songs, fun, laughter, a Wicked Queen to boo and hiss at and a magical love story.”