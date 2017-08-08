Zippos Circus to roll into Sheffield with Jigit show

For its 2017 tour Zippos Circus, presents a brand new production Jigit! – celebrating the show’s sensational new equestrian and fearless acrobatic marvels.

Zippos Circus welcomes the thundering hooves of acrobatic Cossacks riding into the UK circus ring for the first time in 30 years, with the appearance of the Khadikov Jigit Riders from Kazakhstan.

Zippos Circus will be presenting their two hour Jigit show

Their astonishing and fearless ‘jigitovka’ trick riding showcases beautifully the extraordinary relationship between man and horse and is a must see for all circus and equestrian fans.

Back by popular demand are Zippos’ 21st Century ‘Jigits’ - on motorbikes not horses - the Brazilian daredevils in the Globe of Death – the legendary Lucius Troupe.

With their astonishing, break-neck speed loop-the-loop motorbike performance they are keeping the spirit of Jigitovka alive and well.

Promoters also promise hilarity from Alex the Fireman and new laugh-out-loud comic Emilion, juggler extraordinaire the record-breaking Nicolas Souren, the amazing Miss Kimberley on the swinging trapeze, real knife throwing and other marvellous and amazing acrobats and artists – all presented by the one and only Norman Barrett, MBE, the world’s greatest Ringmaster and his mischievous Budgerigar pals.

Zippos Circus will be in Endcliffe Park from Thursday August 10 until Monday August 14.

Performance times are as follows:

Thursday 10 Aug 7.30pm Preview Show + Open House 11am

Friday 11 Aug 3pm & 7.30pm

Saturday 12 Aug 3pm & 7.30pm

Sunday 13 Aug 12noon & 3pm

Monday 14 Aug 3pm

Tickets for the two hour show start from just £9 for adults (15 years and over) and £7.50 for children. Seats for Preview Shows are available for £7.50.Kids under 2 go free if they don’t occupy a seat.