Youths raided supermarket delivery van in Sheffield

Youths raided a supermarket delivery van while the driver was taking groceries to a house in Sheffield.
The van was broken into after the driver pulled up on Southey Hall Road, Southey Green, at 6pm on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police said the driver was delivering goods to a house when 'a number of youths entered the van and stole a quantity of groceries'.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
