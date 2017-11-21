Youths on Sheffield estate warned to expect police 'knocking on their doors'

Youths on a troubled Sheffield estate have been warned to expect police officers 'knocking on their doors'.

Shiregreen has been plagued by youths terrorising the estate over recent weeks, with cars, buses and pedestrians pelted with stones, residents abused and intimidated and property damaged.

Earlier this month PCSO Jimmy Staniforth was left bleeding after he was struck in the face with a stone as he patrolled Hatfield House Lane.

And last month PCSOs came under attack when their vehicles were pelted with stones.

Last night, during an online chat about policing issues in Shiregreen, Inspector Chris Lewis, who runs the neighbourhood policing team for the area, said an arrest had been made and more were could follow.

He also warned that those involved in the trouble risk losing their homes for breaching tenancy agreements.

Insp Lewis said: "Over the last few weeks there has been extensive work carried out to address the issues of anti-social behaviour and criminal acts, by what was a small number of youths.

"You will probably have noticed an increase in police and PCSO presence during a number of evenings."

He said there had been a 'significant reduction in the number of incidents being reported' but 'there is still work to be done'.

Insp Lewis added: "One of the youths who is believed to cause many of the issues has been arrested recently. There are also a number of other youths who live on the estate who are being investigated and may well find my team knocking on their doors in the very near future and asked to answer for the criminal behaviour."

Insp Lewis said South Yorkshire Police is working with a range of other organisations to try to address the issues on the estate.

"As well as police action we are also working with partners in social care and schools to look at how we can collectively influence their behaviour," he said.

"Alongside that, my team is working with Sanctuary Housing to see whether any of those responsible have breached the tenancy agreements on their homes and whether they could face eviction.

"We are working with many partners to try and help resolve the issues. Sheffield Futures and Community Youth teams are both involved and working with us.

"The work we are doing isn't aimed at scaring anyone. It is aimed at trying to show this small number of youths that there are consequences to their actions. It is to try help the other, significant number of residents in the area to live a trouble free life and not be subjected to abuse or having their vehicles damaged.

"No one should have to be subjected to that type of behaviour, which is why we are continuing to work on several fronts to address it and prevent the hundreds of decent people on that estate be subjected to the unacceptable behaviour of a very small minority."

Insp Lewis urged witnesses to incidents and those with information to come forward.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.