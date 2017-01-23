Youths hunted over stones thrown at cars in Sheffield

Youths have been reported to South Yorkshire Police for throwing stones at cars in a Sheffield suburb.

They hurled the stones from fields and woodland near to the Fire Service training centre on Beaver Hill Road, Woodhouse, on Saturday night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Please remain vigilant if using this route as we have had a motorist report their windscreen has been cracked as a result of being hit.

"Patrols took place on Saturday night and Sunday to identify those responsible."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.