Two youths are being hunted after they fled following a crash in Sheffield.

The boys, aged 16 or 17, crashed a motorbike into a wall in Butterthwaite Lane, Shiregreen, at 4.30pm on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said neither of the youths were wearing helmets at the time.

One of the teens was said to have been left limping after the crash

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.