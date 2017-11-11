Youths cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to a Sheffield primary school

Have your say

A group of youths have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage after they cut through a cable at a Sheffield primary school.

South Yorkshire Police officers are investigating the damage which was caused at Woodthorpe Community Primary School, in Woodthorpe at 7.15pm on Thursday.

The group of eight youths cut through a cable to the gates of the school.

A force spokesman said it will cost thousands of pounds to get the damage repaired.

Anyone with information is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.