Youth homelessness service Nightstop launches in Sheffield

A new youth homelessness service launches today (Friday, September 16) in Sheffield.

Nightstop South Yorkshire – run by homelessness charity Depaul UK – will give young people emergency accommodation to provide another option for those who face save sleeping on the streets or in other unsafe places – thanks to funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Sheffield Denise Fox is to get the service underway at a launch at the Royal Victoria Hotel this afternoon, also set to be attended by Sheffield MPs and councillors and homelessness specialists from the city council. People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador Judie McCourt, the radio presenter, is compering the event and welcoming guests.

Nightstop South Yorkshire Manager Amy Smith, who will run the service out of Cumberland House in the city centre’s Eyre Street, said: “We are really grateful to the volunteers who have come forward already, allowing us to launch this emergency accommodation service for young people in the area today.

“Getting it off the ground expands the range of options for young people who find themselves homeless in Sheffield and South Yorkshire. We are still looking for more hosts who can offer a spare room, somewhere to wash, a hot meal and a listening ear.”

The new service is being funded by a £200,000 award from players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Clara Govier, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “We are delighted that players of People’s Postcode Lottery have been able to award such vital funding to Depaul UK to allow them to develop their new project in Sheffield.

“The services provided by Depaul UK make such a difference to young people across the country who are at risk of homelessness and I am sure that the launch of Nightstop South Yorkshire will make a huge impact on the lives of young people in need.”

Depaul UK Chief Executive Martin Houghton-Brown, Chairperson Suzanne McCarthy and all of the charity’s trustees are attending today’s launch in Sheffield.

Mr Houghton-Brown said: “We have a city and county-wide commitment to provide services which can help end youth homelessness in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

“Through this new Nightstop service, we will be tackling all types of homelessness and working to bring families back together where it is safe to do so. We will work with our fantastic partners in the voluntary sector here in Sheffield, with children and young people’s services, with housing services and with young people themselves to make this service available to anyone who needs the safe place that Nightstop offers.”

To find out more about volunteering for Nightstop South Yorkshire, attending one of the regular information sessions or booking a speaker from Nightstop, please call 07918 904661 or email nightstopSY@depaulcharity.org.uk