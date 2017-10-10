Youth arrested over assault after collision in Sheffield involving child, aged seven

A youth was arrested on suspicion of assault after a child, aged seven, was hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to Holywell Road, Brightside, just before 5.10pm yesterday after a child was involved in a collision with a car.

The youngster was taken to hospital with minor injuries but South Yorkshire Police said following the collision a disturbance broke out in the street and a youth was arrested on suspicion of assault.

No other details have yet been released.

Witnesses are urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.