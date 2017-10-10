Youth arrested over assault after collision in Sheffield involving child, aged seven

A youth was arrested on suspicion of assault after a child, aged seven, was hit by a car.
Emergency services were called to Holywell Road, Brightside, just before 5.10pm yesterday after a child was involved in a collision with a car.
The youngster was taken to hospital with minor injuries but South Yorkshire Police said following the collision a disturbance broke out in the street and a youth was arrested on suspicion of assault.
No other details have yet been released.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to reports of a collision on Holywell Road, Sheffield.
"It is reported that a car was involved in a collision with a seven-year-old child. The child was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
"Following the collision there is said to have been a disturbance in the street which resulted in a juvenile being arrested on suspicion of assault."
Witnesses are urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.