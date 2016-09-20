It is interesting to witness the dearth of interest that there is in Yorkshire Cricket in Sheffield.

Despite the fact that Yorkshire are second in the Championship and are today starting a head-to-head clash with leaders Middlesex for the county championship there was no report of their resounding defeat to third- placed Somerset in The Star.

I scoured the paper on Friday and Saturday and could find no mention of Yorkshire cricket.

I am a great follower of English cricket and despair at the way that Sheffield has been treated by the powers that be at Yorkshire Cricket.

Despite the fact that Sheffield was their birthplace I feel that they would now be better named Leeds Cricket Club.

