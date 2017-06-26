I was enjoying a stunning walk in a great location in the sunshine until I walked down a jennel to the rear of houses on Oldale Close,

Woodhouse, (Shirebrook Valley, Sheffield), when I came across this sight.

Clearly someone has a drink problem and it also seems they have no plastic recycle bin.

Why would anyone find this an okay thing to do?

Really, it would take you seconds to either burn them in a garden fire bin or put them in the bin.

Why on earth would you take the time to walk down on to a nature reserve and dump them?

Simon Dell

by email

It’s grim up north

It can’t be just me who thinks that this so-called heatwave, which is five consecutive days on or over 30C, ever extends north of the M25.

Would people in Hull, Newcastle, Carlisle, for example, be fighting over the ice or jumping into the Humber or the Tyne to cool off? I think not.

It only ever snows in Kent or Essex, doesn’t it, so what on earth do the Scottish think?

It’s grim up north.

John Vintin

by email

Massive rise in violence

We have of late seen a massive rise in street fights, assaults, murders and gang warfare in this city and wonder just what sort of people the Sheffield council is bringing into our society.

RG

Sheffield

Don’t bother with signage

We don’t need any more cars in Sheffield, so don’t bother with signage.

We know where we are going, and that’s all that matters. Keep breathing, if you can.

EB Warris

by email

It’s hardly millions

A centre for people with mental health issues may have to be closed as it’s losing its funding.

They receive a little over £10,000 a year. It’s hardly millions of pounds of help, it’s not fair and it’s not right.

Cuts from central government are blamed but the council cutting this money should be ashamed.

Having suffered from serious post-natal depression after I had my child, a hell that I wouldn’t wish on anybody, these services are vital.

I hope the council think again.

Jayne Grayson

by email

Put your foot down, PM

So Mrs May has agreed that up to three million EU immigrants will be allowed to stay in Britain so long as Brits living abroad will not be affected.

So let’s get things in perspective. Are Brits living abroad allowed to claim benefits from the countries they are living in, such as housing benefit? No. Free medical treatment? No. Free transport? No. Claim benefits, eg JSA, child benefit, state pensions etc,etc? No.

On the other hand let’s see what EU immigrants can claim when they come to Britain. Social housing? Yes. Housing benefit? Yes. Free medical treatment? Yes.Claim benefits, JSA? Yes.Child benefits? Yes. State Pensions? Yes. They can even claim child benefit for children not living in Britain.

Brits living abroad have to have health insurance, are not a burden on the local authorities, they can’t run to local social security offices and ask for hand-outs.

Mrs May should put some rules down that any EU immigrants should be able to support themselves such as having accommodation (not social housing), employment and more.

Come on PM put your foot down and get Britain something out of Brexit that is going to benefit Britain.

Dave M

by email

Tree huggers get a grip

It’s about time the tree huggers got a grip on reality and focused their efforts on something more important.

For example, I would’ve thought it was more important to spend taxpayers’ money towards fighting terrorism, or funding the education or health systems, rather than wasting public funds by the endless delays caused by their protests and the police involvement that has been required just to cut a few trees down.

It always seems to be one opinion that we hear – those do-gooders who shout the loudest and seem to think that their views are/should be shared by everybody.

We live in a city over half a million people yet the protesters generally only make up a handful of people who have particularly strong views.

I think that the majority of Sheffield residents are indifferent and some are actually in favour of removing these trees that pose a variety of problems.

Of course, nobody wants to cut down trees for the sake of it and we love Sheffield for its greenery, but when the trees have been assessed as being diseased, posing a risk or causing an obstruction; and when this assessment has been reviewed by a panel and gone to appeal, then isn’t it about time that the protesters gave up?

After all, it is only a relatively small number of trees, in a city that is well populated by trees, and let’s not forget that these are going to be replaced by something more sustainable and easy to manage.

When the protesters are constantly whingeing, do they not realise the damage and inconvenience that these trees cause: as well as the obstruction on public pavements (you can barely walk up the pavement past some of these trees now) there’s the never-ending round of leaves, sap, twigs and branches that home owners have to deal with, not to mention the damage to pavements, roads, walls, cars and property.

They’ve had their say and I for one want to have my say, and let the council know that not everybody agrees with the protesters so that they might perhaps stop tiptoeing around this small group of trouble-causers.

To the protesters I say: ‘Stop moaning and let the council get on with their job of managing this problem – find another more worthy cause where you may be able to make a difference!’

AM

by email