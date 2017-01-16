I read with interest the letter from Charles Bradwell, S10 re: Planning application to turn the Plough pub at Sandygate into a local supermarket being turned down.

I take issue with the statement that a very vocal minority have managed to dictate the agenda against the wishes of the majority.

If the so-called majority wanted the Plough to be replaced by a supermarket why didn’t they let their feelings be known at the public meetings that were held.

Also the Liberal Democrat councillor did a survey asking for people’s opinion’s.

Why is it that 75 per cent of the 650 people who filled in this survey said they didn’t want a supermarket.

Why didn’t the supposed majority get off their backsides when the planning application was made public?

Why didn’t they support it by writing to the planners or did they expect others to do it for them?

I would also like to say that I think that most people who live in Crosspool and Sandygate do so because of the peace and quiet of the district.

They choose to live here because of the catchment area for good schools and the proximity to the open country side of the Peak District and not to have supermarkets on their doorstep.

There are a significant number of the type that was proposed in either walking distance (800m from the Plough) or a short bus ride (over 60s don’t have to pay bus fares) or a short car journey away.

B Paul

Sandygate Road