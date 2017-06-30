Oh dear! One wonders where to start when replying to such an ill-informed viewpoint as the one from AM, (Letters, June 26), who is not even brave enough to include their full name and address.

I think STAG, (Sheffield Tree Action Group), who have many thousands of members, (but according to AM those who object to the tree felling ‘only make up a handful of people’), could answer the points raised better than I can, however, I must respond as the letter is targeting ‘tree huggers’ like myself.

The correspondent says we should be focusing on more important things but, like everyone else, tree campaigners are concerned about other issues such as terrorism, funding for education and the NHS etc, but this does not mean that the unnecessary felling of thousands of healthy trees across our city should go unchallenged.

AM says ‘a few trees’ have been cut down but by March the number was well over 4,000 and, make no mistake, Sheffield City Council will not be satisfied until they have felled ALL mature roadside trees to save on maintenance costs.

No one is objecting to the felling of diseased or dangerous trees but we are actually talking about the destruction of healthy street trees.

They have been assessed by many world-renowned arboricultural experts and referred to the Independent Tree Panel, all of whom agreed that in most cases there was no need for felling and that alternative engineering solutions already within the Amey contract could be used for many of the problems AM mentions.

Disgracefully, all reasonable suggestions and sensible alternatives to felling have been ignored by the council and Amey.

The new trees being planted are not adequate replacements for the mature, large-canopied trees that we have lost.

I don’t doubt that there are some Sheffield residents who are indifferent to the mass tree removal programme but this may be because they do not realise the important role our trees play in protecting us from the high level of pollution, (Sheffield being among the worst affected cities), which causes many health problems.

Large numbers of trees being felled means more people having to be treated for respiratory disorders which will have an impact on our already over-stretched NHS and amount to far more in treatment costs than money spent on council and police involvement with the ‘protesters’.

AM accuses the tree campaigners of foisting their views on everyone but I think he/she will actually find that it is the council who always assumes it knows best in spite of evidence to the contrary.

Putting to one side the detrimental effect this massacre is having on our once lovely tree-lined roads which will be changed forever by SCC’s wanton act of environmental vandalism, I regard the health benefits that trees provide to be far more important than a few minor problems caused by ‘leaves, sap, twigs and branches’ and kerb-edges slightly out of alignment.

Sheffield City Council is the problem not the trees, and what could be a more ‘worthy cause’ than protecting these beautiful specimens of nature for future generations to enjoy?

Susan Richardson

Westminster Crescent, Lodge Moor, Sheffield, S10

Thanks to Lord Mayors

A special thank you to our retiring Lord Mayor, Denise Fox and the current Lord Mayor Anne Murphy for all the hard work that they have done and are doing for the community in Sheffield.

They attend many functions and charities offering their support and their presence is much appreciated.

Maureen Oakes

by email

Under the influence

I’m wondering if BT of Chesterfield is still under the influence of the brown stuff, ie milk stout or cider, for I’m sure if their head wasn’t so fogged up, they’d see that the players Chris Wilder is bringing to Sheffield are nowhere good enough to charge up the league and up into the Premier division.

And I’m 100 per cent sure that I could pick out any sozzled Sunday morning pub player to run rings round the Blades.

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies Team sure would and would still have time to knit a few woolly mittens.

I’m a Blades fan by the way, have been since 1946/47.

Pete Godfrey

S36

Concept of the ATM

Does DS, Dronfield not understand the concept of how to use an ATM, it takes a matter of seconds for anyone.

The person in front of me took at least five minutes, which really annoyed me.

If it is that difficult I suggest that they either get someone to do it for them or go into a bank and draw their money out that way.

But that means that they would have to sign a cheque, if that isn’t too hard to do.

Lee Johnson

by email

The future is bright

To Chris Gee, us Blades fans are deluded but we are the champions, whether it be a pub league or not. That is something you Wendys will never be.

Your club stinks, from head coach to your directors, you have a terrible ground or should I say rust bucket.

You must be jealous of us Blades because you lot will not be champions, you will show no cups, no open-top buses and you will never get to the Town Hall balcony, not like us Blades.

The only thing you will look forward is more disappointment and we will have to listen to you lot moaning on Praise or Grumble and Football Heaven.

Have another disappointing season, 2017-2018, us Blades can’t wait to have the last laugh.

And welcome to beautiful down town Bramall Lane, home of the champions!

The future’s bright because it’s red and white.

Up the Blades.

OxoThe Blade

Sheffield

Let George Hirst play

If the Sheffield Wednesday manager fails to play George Hirst in the first team this season, then he will deserve to lose him.

In my opinion George could be Wednesday’s best scorer since Derek Dooley in the 1950s.

J Bull

Sheffield 5

Triple lock pensions

Thank god they are keeping the triple lock on pensions.

I would have been in dire straits without that £3 a week.

T Walker

Handsworth

No more cash?

Apparently there’s no more money for pay rises for public sector workers.

The money tree was shaken to give the DUP over a billion pounds to keep Theresa in office yet it can’t get another shake to reward firefighters nurses etc.

All these people denied a decent pay rise have a vote, so come the next election they will not forget at the ballot box.

Jayne Grayson