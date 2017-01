Pollution from traffic as become so bad that even cars are coughing, a good sign that something has to change and quickly or we will all have blocked lungs.

What is the point in advising everyone that smoking kills when you step outside and breathe in car exhaust fumes?

I don’t see any warning signs that informs the public of the dangers, it’s a worldwide problem.

Maybe the scientists have the answer.

EB Warris

by email