What is all he fuss about?

I can’t understand what all the fuss is about strip clubs.

What a load of nonsense.

Are the women forced to work there?

Are they blackmailed to do what they are doing?

I don’t think so.

They are paid pretty well for working there.

If the women don’t want to do it it’s simple, they could find another job.

Simple.

Lee Johnson

by email

Brexit will still happen

Prime Minister Theresa May’s surprise decision to hold a snap election in June will not derail her efforts to lead our nation out of the European Union, but it could ease pressure on her during torturous Brexit negotiations over the next two years.

With the Labour party opposition in disarray, May has seized on a strong moment to win her own negotiating mandate from the British people.

She can deal a hammer blow to the Labour party, which is split by internal divisions over Brexit and she can potentially silence dissent within her own party about any compromises she makes with EU leaders as they divvy up their divorce settlement.

Perhaps most importantly, she can put off the next round of elections until 2022, offering more breathing room for both sides as they rush to complete Brexit negotiations before Britain leaves the European Union in 2019.

Sorry to disappoint you ‘remainers’, Farron and Clegg disciples, Brexit WILL happen, one way or another.

Terry Palmer

South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley, S74

Trial census is a waste

A few weeks ago, I received through the post a letter addressed to the resident from the office for national statistics, asking us to fill in an online survey for the next UK census.

I then received another letter saying that I hadn’t completed the survey and would I like any help.

Then I had a person knocking on the door, saying the survey had still not been completed, and then another reminder card was put through the letterbox, not by the postman but by hand.

Now according to the Office of National Statistics the next official census for the United Kingdom, will not be until 2021, which is in four years, so I can not understand why so much time, money, paper and manpower is being wasted on a trial census.

I fail to see why they are asking us to complete what they are calling a test, as it will bear no resemblance to the official census in four years.

RB

Ecclesall, Sheffield

Rest in peace big lad

Just a quick word about Big Bob Odams who sadly passed away and who was remembered in your paper today.

I worked with Bob as a Police officer for more than 20 years at Hillsborough as a constable and a sergeant.

He was a giant of a man, who was as brave as a lion if the circumstances required it.

He was also a very caring and friendly person who I am proud to call my friend.

Rest in peace big lad.

Alan Jarvis, retired sergeant

by email

Will they ever learn?

Here’s a poem, Where have all the blossom trees gone?, which is inspired by the loss of our local trees.

Where have all our blossom trees gone?

They were taken by Amey one by one

When will they ever learn

So when I’m feeling nostalgic and a little sad

I’ll visit luckier streets to remember what we once had

When will they ever learn

But it’s for my own road’s missing blossoms that I pine

Their lovely flowers heralding the start of spring time

When will they ever learn

So where have all our blossom trees gone?

They’ve turned to wood ash one by one

When will they ever learn

When will they ever learn

MTT (Missing The Trees)

Greystones

Living in Dore

Regarding the advantages of living in the picturesque village of Dore, the situation can be summed up quite succinctly – S one seven – nearer to heaven!

John Wells

S17

Let’s keep kids as kids

I received a worrying letter home from school about a suicide website.

My child is only 10, and I really don’t want to think about this.

The Blue Whale Russian website trying to groom kids into getting tattoos then moving onto different things until in the end they commit suicide.

What a sick and twisted messed-up world that some sicko can get to kids on the computer in their own home and get them to carry out these acts.

It’s said that we are the first generation of parents to have to deal with all this and I feel a great deal of pressure to do all I can to make sure he’s safe.

He asks all the time for access to all these different forms of technology.

I say no you are 10 you have many years to have all this in your life.

He says he knows kids aged 10 on Facebook. Well that’s just nonsense, kids at that age shouldn’t be near that kind of social media.

Let’s keep kids as kids for as long as possible.

Jayne Grayson

by email

Police horses

It’s great to see the police horses out and about in Sheffield.

The public should see more of these magnificent animals in local areas not just in the city centre. Most folk love horses and the well- bred police horses would make anyone’s day.

EB Warris

by email

A price to be paid

It’s a pleasure to be able to agree in some respects with Councillor Peter Price, (Star Letter, April 15).

Born in 1952 I was a kid with asthma and bronchitis who initially lived in Brier Street, Hillsborough.

My parents were advised that they should move further up the hill to somewhere less polluted ie the Sutton Estate in Wadsley.

These days the only air pollution I recollect is the smoky day after Bonfire Night.

However Peter’s view is as usual through rose- tinted spectacles.

The Victorian city was grim indeed to our eyes but there was a beneficial legacy, for instance municipal gas and electricity, universal education, recognition of trade unions, the board schools, vaccination, decent cemeteries, waste disposal, street cleansing etc.

But for all the ‘New Jerusalem’ that Coun Price perceives in the modern Sheffield there was a price to be paid and it’s still being paid in the continuing erosion of Sheffield’s dwindling stock of interesting and historic buildings and their replacement by soulless glass and concrete.

Ron Clayton

S6