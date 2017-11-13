I was recently on holiday in Jersey and being there brought back memories of another holiday in Jersey many years ago.

On returning home I dug out past holiday photos, only to discover I had kept some from that Jersey holiday.

I was with several friends who met lads from Doncaster, it was such a fun holiday.

I met this boy called Peter Westwood and for a while we kept in touch, of course I mislaid the addresses but somehow kept photos.

Looking at them made me think what happened to everyone and had life been good to them, we all talked about our future lives.

What happened to Peter Westwood and Friends?

Patricia Simkiss

Corsham, Wiltshire, SN13