Well said RG of Sheffield, (“A private funded system”, Star letter, Saturday, January 14).

I agree with RG wholeheartedly.

It is quite obvious that the present government is all about dismantling the welfare state and especially the NHS.

So what are we going to do about it and when are we going to start?

Issues around the NHS and immigration are going to cost Theresa May the next election.

P Snee

Sheffield