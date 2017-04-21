Welcome news for the British electorate

The UK electorate received the very welcome news this week that the Prime Minister has called for a general election on June 8. As a supporter of Labour for the past 60 years and also a Brexit voter, I fully support her decision and reason for taking this course of action.

Theresa May has stated that following the UK referendum vote in favour of leaving the European Union, she wants the country to unite and work together to ensure a fair and speedy Brexit for everyone. Unfortunately many of her Westminster colleagues, Tory, Labour, Liberal Democrat and SNP alike do not share her view on this matter. They are hell bent on putting every obstacle in the way of our leaving the EU.

Mrs May is to be congratulated on taking the bull by the horns in calling for a vote of confidence in her Brexit negotiations. The referendum majority voted to leave the EU – no mention off a hard or soft exit – just a clean break. With the Labour Party currently, and for the foreseeable future, being in disarray with an unelectable Leader, and head-in- the-sand attitude towards uncontrolled migration, borders and loss of national Sovereignty, her prospect of winning the election with a greatly increased majority is looking very promising.

Her Westminster opponents are quoting the national economy, jobs and NHS problems as reasons for voting for their own party. In reality the economy is doing well since the Brexit vote, extra funds are being allocated to the NHS, but this will always be a problem irrespective of which party is in power.

What her opponents are reluctant to tell the electorate is that their main reason for wanting to overthrow the Tory government is that they all wish to remain in the EU. They do not wish to abide by the democratic majority leave vote and think that if they campaign long enough the voters will lose patience and belief in the Brexit cause and vote to remain if a new referendum is held.

Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat Party Leader, has stated that his party is the only one which can hold the government to account, as Labour are currently unable to do so. This is fighting talk from a Leader with nine seats in Parliament. The SNP are all for Scotland and not the United Kingdom as a whole. As for Labour they have lost the confidence and support of many of their grassroots voters. Until they cease their in-fighting, listen to the electorate’s concerns regarding uncontrolled immigration, and elect a new leader who can unite the party, they will remain in the political wilderness.

Roll on June 8. Let the Brexit voters and the Remain voters who have accepted the democratic vote, unite to give a vote of confidence to the Prime Minister, to ensure our speedy ne

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5