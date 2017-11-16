We need a clean air zone

In your environmental feature, “Why we need a tough approach to tackle city’s invisible killer” (November 6), there is unfortunately no mention of the only measure likely to be strong enough to bring air pollution in the city centre down to legal levels quickly.

That would be to make it a Clean Air Zone, which the most polluting, mainly diesel, vehicles would be charged to enter. A scrappage scheme and other moves should be introduced at the same time to mitigate the impact for existing diesel drivers.

As ClientEarth, the environmental lawyers about to sue Central Government about its inadequate air quality plans, so rightly say:

“This is a national problem that requires a national solution. The Government’s own evidence shows that we need a national network of charging clean air zones, which will keep the dirtiest vehicles out of the most polluted areas of our towns and cities, so why aren’t drivers being prepared for it? It’s time ministers came clean about the size of the problem and the difficult decisions needed to solve it.”

The council should maintain its efforts to convince the Government that all Local Authorities with illegal air pollution will need its support to introduce these zones. In the meantime, it is rightly promoting walking and cycling and its excellent Air Aware” information campaign. New 20mph areas and moves to stop unnecessary engine idling will also help improve air quality and safety. But these initiatives are not substantial enough. With 500 people dying prematurely every year, due to air pollution, it would be sad and unforgiveable to still be here in five years’ time, discussing why more action was not taken earlier.

Chris Broome

on behalf of Sheffield Climate Alliance

Very big thank you

Just a few lines to say a very big thank you to the people who helped at Drake House Retail Park after my mum took a tumble.

Thanks also to the lady who kindly left her umbrella to shelter mum from the rain.

Michele Coulson

S3

Parliament in a mess

Parliament is a bit of a mess. They need a new culture. But do they need so many bars?

At the time of writing, Mrs May seems to be tickling the tummy of the problem.

An experienced broadcaster, Stephen Nolan, thinks all the touchy-feely publicity may affect Christmas parties, so it could.

You can imagine the scene... security... “Come on you two, we don’t allow that”... “Get lost mate, we are married”.

Max Nottingham

Lincoln

Priority for special buses

Like hundreds of other drivers and stewards, Neil and Steve in district five carry out special daily school duties transporting children of various ages to and from school.

But all the children in their temporary care have special needs and are transported mainly in Sheffield city council minibuses from their loving parents and guardians to and from schools with caring teachers and staff where one-to-one teaching regularly takes place.

The driver and steward, however, may have at least eight pupils in their care and they may have to deal with emergencies and illnesses etc. Personally, I have always witnessed a happy group of youngsters with joyful spirits, friendliness, and refreshing enthusiasm.

The journeys involved may be well over four miles on very busy roads and sometimes with impatient city traffic. Motorists should be patient and understanding at some pick-up points. The minibus driver sometimes has difficulty finding the safest parking space and his steward mate helps ensure any inconvenience to passing motorists is kept to a minimum whilst the prime consideration(s) is for the children. Every pupil has to be safely seated or positioned on the bus and at the end of the day returned to the pupils’ guardians.

It would be beneficial if motorists could, indirectly, display a duty of care by giving these special buses some priority during the rush hour periods, helping reduce the potential possibility of stressful delays for our young brave citizens.

Finally, on behalf of my grandson, Jake, his travelling friends and all parents, I would like in writing to sincerely thank Neil and Steven and the teachers and carers at Seven Hills School, Granville Road, for their cheerful understanding, patience and care throughout the school year.

Mike Dodgson

Marchwood

Twenty’s plenty

It’s good to question the actions of Sheffield Council as Mike Lawton does in this Letters page on city centre 20mph zone proposals, (Star, November 8). Too much is being pushed through by the Labour cabinet ignoring the views of the public and opposition councillors.

Mike outlines the case against, as he sees it. I would point readers to www.20splenty.org/ where you can see the case for 20mph zones. The campaign’s main focus has always been road safety. More than half of road deaths and serious injuries occur on roads with 30mph limits. Lowering urban and residential speed limits to 20 mph cuts child pedestrian accidents by up to 70%.

The city centre scheme covers a clearly defined area within the ring road where drivers will be aware of the 20 mph speed limit and can adapt to it. Sheffield Green Party supports the proposal for city centre 20mph speed limits other than on main roads.

Coun Douglas Johnson

Sheffield Green Party

Why bother if they can’t

Well, at a time when the council are doing their best to deter fly tipping, an old friend of mine tells me today that, even though he is very limited as to what he can do, physically, he spent a couple of hours folding and tying some excess cardboard up and placing it neatly beside his blue bin and box.

Along come Viola, who empty his bin and box but leave the cardboard.

In his own words, two big strapping lads couldn’t take a minute out of their time to take it away for him.

The phrase “why bother if they’re not” springs to mind.

Then you wonder why people fly tip.

Anybody remember the days when the bin man came round the back of your property to collect your bin?

Yes and metal bins at that and usually full of ashes from the coal fire.

These lot today don’t know they’re born. We bring the bin, (on wheels), out for you and you can’t be bothered to take a bit of cardboard away for an old fellow.

Unbelievable isn’t it?

Ted Fowler

by email