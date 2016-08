Please note that the Walkley Horticultural and Produce Show is being held this Saturday, not the 23rd as wrongly submitted to the letters section.

The show will be at St Mary’s Church Hall, South Road, Walkley S6 3RX.

Doors open 10am-3pm. The closing date has been extended until Friday.

For entry forms and more information contact walkleyhorticulturalshow@virginmedia.com or julie_clarke@blueyonder.co.uk

Chris Reece

by email