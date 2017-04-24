Vin Malone’s columnn is always interesting

I loved reading your comments, Delights of our mixed postbag, regarding readers contributions to the Letters page, (Star April 17).

I have been writing letters to The Star for around 40 years now and there’s never a dull moment when reading all the various points of view.

One thing I learned a long time ago was if one airs one’s views on the letters page of a newspaper you have to be prepared to accept criticism as there are always going to be people who disagree with one’s opinions.

That’s great and as it should be, as it would be a very dull world if we all agreed on everything.

Over the years I have actually made good friends with people who had opposing views but we respected each other’s opinions. However, there are a few people who find this difficult to do.

I try now to confine my letters to topics I feel passionately about and sometimes which reflect a deeply personal interest such as the tree issue and I am very grateful to The Star for publishing my letters, even though I realise some people may be fed up reading about trees.

There are some wonderful letter writers and I greatly enjoy reading their opinions whether I agree with them or not and I also like to see new names appear with their interesting contributions.

I would just like to add, in case people wonder, that I do not belong to any political party or environmental group and am not a member of STAG, (Sheffield Tree Action group). I have always felt that I can express my views more freely as an independent Sheffield citizen, (which one cannot always do if belonging to particular groups), who happens to be very concerned about important issues that affect our daily lives and the future of this great city of ours in which I was born.

I just noticed in today’s Star, (April 17), one letter writer criticising Vin Malone for “monopolising the Retro pages with his at times boring column”.

I had to read this twice as I thought I had misread the letter as Vin Malone is always interesting and has wonderful knowledge of local history.

His contributions to both Retro and the Letters page are never boring but that is a prime example of how what seems boring to one person is viewed as highly interesting by others.

Susan Richardson

by email