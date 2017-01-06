The top of my wish list is that Nancy Fielder would stop trying to kid Sheffield people.

She has not been around long enough to know what Sheffield was like as a thriving,bustling city.

The Moor, Fargate and Haymarket were always packed most days of the week.

The Sheaf market and market hall were full of shoppers.

The market is now in the wrong place, High Street and Haymarket almost deserted and all the good shops are gone.

She tells us that businesses are wanting to fill the new shops on the Moor and Pinstone Street but won’t name them.

She also tells us a busy city needs an airport and we should support Doncaster airport.

We had an airport which was sold off ‘Philip Green’ style as people living nearby complained of noise.

As flights didn’t start until 7am I can only assume the complainants didn’t work or they would have been getting up any way.

I used to see the first flight setting off as I made my way to work at Attercliffe.

My second wish is that Chesterfield do not join the Sheffield City Region as that would be a big nail in Chesterfield’s coffin.

Brenda Titterton

Chesterfield