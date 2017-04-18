Robert Cumber is to be congratulated for his Star article re Zion Chapel Graveyard Attercliffe, April 11, and the accompanying photographs.

When Penny Rea and myself venture down there tomorrow, Wednesday, Pith helmets and machetes will be the order of the day and, unlike Lt Col Percy Fawcett, it is hoped we will both return.

I have thoughts of my own re the future of the graveyard and an Attercliffe Heritage Trail, previously raised – like the case of Carbrook Hall – via The Star and Telegraph.

Sheffield with its political reformers and anti-slavery groups etc was known variously as a Radical Town or alternatively ‘a Dammed Bad Place’ as David Price and others have pointed out.

There has been a story going the rounds since the city council adopted a scorched earth policy in the General Cemetery in the 1980s that further loss of memorials in there was averted once the importance of Samuel Holberry was pointed out – so why not for the Rawsons in Zion Lane?

Because of woeful planning legislation and a government whose fiscal policy is eroding the framework of society, we see ongoing situations like Wardsend Cemetery, Loxley Old Church and Zion Lane on the increase.

The east end of Sheffield is particularly vulnerable because of the lack of communities and customers.

Attercliffe and its vicinity is again deteriorating and a heritage trail would revitalise the Five Weirs Walk, encompassing Christ Church grounds, the World War II pillbox, Carbrook Hall, Hill Top Chapel and links with Benjamin Huntsman etc.

The pub trail needs revitalising as well.

So David Slater, Richard Caborn, Clive Betts MP and local councillors here’s a proposal/plan already drafted on a wider space than the back of a fag packet with folk interested in assisting.

Ron Clayton

S6