The knock-on effect is from the 1980s

I have a lot in common with Ted Fowler, (Star, April 3). I was brought up by a strict but fair working class family, didn’t do drugs or get involved with gangs. I didn’t do muggings or stabbings, and was sent out to work for four quid a week, and I turned out OK and tried to bring my kids up much the same way. But I fail to see how Ted’s complaints about our estates today are relevant to the swinging 60s?

I was a teenager in Sheffield in the 1960s and that means I am nearly 70 now, so how can the knock-on effect of the 60s be what’s wrong with today’s society? I take great exception to his remark that those of us around in the 60s were laid back and didn’t give a damn about anything. Like many young people in the 60s I worked damned hard and kept out of trouble. We weren’t laid back, we were just brought up in the right way on the back of a world war.

We weren’t all prancing around looking like Austin Powers and buying our clothes from Carnaby Street.

Most of us were smartly dressed when we went out at the weekend because that’s the way our parents had been brought up, and about the only thing we really got out of the 60s was the music. My kids are now around 50, and are not running around mugging and robbing people, so I don’t know where Ted get his knock-on from the 60s from.

If you want to talk robbing, no respect for the law, boy racers, rubbish littered streets, unkempt gardens, illegal parking, etc that bring down some estates then Ted is looking at the wrong era. It all began to go wrong under Thatcher in the 80s when the only thing that mattered was how much money you had.

If you had it you were OK, if you didn’t then you were thrown to the wolves. Hard-working people became disillusioned as their jobs disappeared as did their way of life, because everything was market-driven, and people didn’t matter.

Miners, steelworkers, dockers, and just about everyone else who were working class got hit, and the rest of the country didn’t give a damn.

Sadly, many people were angry and just about gave up on life and everything else. These were the people whose children still live on the estates.

It’s not the people from the 60s, or their kids who are now in their late 40s or early 50s who are walking around chucking their rubbish on the streets, robbing, joining gangs etc.

The knock-on effect is from the 1980’s, the era of the have and the have nots.

SC

by email