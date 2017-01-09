The King and the Tower

January 8, 1935, heralded the birth of a future king, who would become more famous than many other kings around the world, although he never ruled a country.

He was of course The King of Rock ’n’ Roll’, Elvis Presley.

In this, the 40th year since his untimely death in 1977, he is still an immensely popular figure.

His last two albums, from 2015, and 2016, reached number one in the charts, and tribute acts performing his music still attract big crowds.

Sheffield’s top Elvis tribute act, Steve Del Rio, and the Dixie Mafia, will be appearing at The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road, Wadsley Bridge, on Friday, January 13.

As well as celebrating Elvis’ birthday the evening will also serve as a fundraiser for the new playtower at the Children’s Hospital, a worthy cause for the people of Sheffield to support.

In addition to live music from the band, DJ Mike Lawton will be playing Elvis requests, from 8pm, hosting an Elvis quiz, and running a raffle for the playtower fund.

Admission is free, but there is a suggested donation of £2 per person, with all proceeds going to the fund.

For any further information, contact Mike Lawton on 0114-2453972, or email lawton451@btinternet.com

Mike Lawton

Grenoside