The first thing to sort out of the Meadowhall traffic is a bus lane along Meadowhall Road, so that 30 or 40 passengers on one bus are not stuck in traffic delaying their shopping time.

The other thing is to charge for parking. Why should motorists get free parking when in Sheffield city centre they have to pay?

It may not be the complete answer but bus users would be happier.

As for the roundabouts to the M1, charging for parking would lead to a reduction in traffic with more shoppers using the excellent and comfortable buses.

Unless you have complete need of a car the bus is the way to go.

EB Warris

by email