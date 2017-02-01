The benefits of Sheffield’s trees

May I respond to the letter from Graham J, (The Star, January 27), who is obviously attempting to trivialise the tree issue and totally misunderstands the point I was trying to make, which was highlighting the many benefits that our mature roadside trees with large crowns provide.

Not only do they enhance our surroundings, offer us shade and provide habitats for wildlife, but more importantly give us essential protection against road pollution which in Sheffield, according to a recent survey, is one of the highest in the country.

This is why we desperately need to keep our roadside trees, as if the mass felling continues our air quality will deteriorate to such an extent that there will be a serious threat to public health.

It appears, however, that Sheffield City Council, in conjunction with South Yorkshire Police, would rather waste public money taking peaceful protesters to court for merely trying to save our precious trees than admit they have made a huge mistake and end their disastrous felling programme.

If there was any justice it should be SCC and Amey facing court action for committing environmental vandalism.

Will we see those who instigated this disgraceful and needless action sacked or held accountable following the public order charges being dropped against the two lady protesters on the day of the hearing?

You bet your life we won’t, as they simply do not care or feel any shame for the destruction and distress they are causing across our city.

I just hope they realise that this campaign to save our trees is not going to go away because their arrogant disregard for the residents and arboricultural experts opinions just makes the campaigners more determined than ever to carry on.

Susan Richardson

Westminster Crescent, Lodge Moor, Sheffield, S10