Thanks for fantastic cheese on toast, Ian

Have your say

On Friday night, (November 10), at the Lomas Hall in Stannington, Ian McMillan sang a musical about eating cheese on toast in the Loxley Valley.

As someone who lives in the Loxley Valley and loves cheese on toast this was an unexpectedly entertaining event.

He made his musical up on the spur of the moment and at the suggestion of a member of the audience.

I thought I was going to hear a middle-aged Yorkshire man recite poetry but was bowled over by Ian’s energy, wit and love of language.

His side-kick, Luke Goss, accompanied him on the piano accordion, guitar and a didgeridoo.

Sometimes you get much more than you expect.

This event was put on by STAND, the volunteers who now run Stannington Library and is typical of how they work.

Not only are the volunteers utterly committed to keeping the library open but they are also providing a range of community events.

These include an annual Storytelling Festival in September and a weekly writers group.

Both of these, like the Ian McMillan event, not only provide for the community but also fundraise to keep the library open and the shelves full of new books.

I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in Stannington Library for putting on such a great event and for my regular supply of good reads.

I’d also like to thank Ian McMillan for the cheese on toast!

Carmel Page

Loxley Valley