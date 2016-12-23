Thank you from PDSA

On behalf of vet charity, PDSA, which has a busy Pet Hospital and a Pet Clinic in Sheffield, I would like to say a huge thank you to all local players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

As we prepare to welcome in 2017, I want to highlight how your support will make a massive difference to the pets we care for over the coming year.

Thanks to you, we’ve received a fantastic funding boost which will help us save thousands of sick and injured pets, including those in Sheffield. Your generosity helps us provide more emergency care and life-saving equipment in our Pet Hospitals.

Just like people, pets can suddenly fall ill, or sustain an unexpected injury. Whatever the cause, the emergency care we provide is vital. For some pets, immediate assessment and diagnosis can be the difference between life and death. PDSA is home to the UK’s busiest pet A&E service, so this funding helps us provide this lifeline for pets in need.

With your support, we will also be launching pet first aid workshops across the UK. Free videos and online advice for pet owners will be available through our website and social media channels.

Support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery will allow our care and expertise to touch the lives of thousands of deserving animals and their owners. Pets play a massive role in people’s lives by offering unconditional love and companionship. But in difficult economic times, they can often become the silent victims of poverty. And this is when our role becomes so vital in helping to safeguard their health and happiness.

At PDSA, saving and healing sick and injured pets and protecting their long-term wellbeing is what we’re all about. It is at the heart of everything we do.

Merry Christmas to you and your pets, and my best wishes for a safe and happy New Year.

Jan McLoughlin

PDSA Director General