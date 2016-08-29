Testing by real doctors

The media has recently covered a story that surfaced from the National Archives concerning the use of psychiatric drugs on difficult children in Approved Schools in the 1960s.

Approved Schools were on a level between a children’s home and Borstal.

In a document dating from late 1967, a psychiatrist wrote to the Home Office asking permission to conduct a drug trial on boys who were “impulsive, explosive, irritable, restless and aggressive”.

That was in the 1960s.

Now compare that activity with what is going on in schools in 2016.

Children and adolescents considered to be impulsive, irritable, restless or aggressive are today labelled with unscientific conditions such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) or Conduct Disorder (CD) and drugged.

While psychiatric drugging went on in Approved Schools in the 60s, the practice is now going on in mainstream schools in 2016.

Psychiatrists have redefined behavioural problems in the home and the classroom, and renamed them as so-called ADHD or CD or some other unscientific acronym, where mind-altering drugs are prescribed as the supposed ‘solution.’

Take the unscientific label ADHD: it’s not possible to see it under a microscope, and there’s no test to scientifically support its existence.

But it’s worth a lot of money.

In 2015, the NHS in England spent just under £57 million pounds on ADHD drugs.

That’s good business, but bad medicine.

Any one of us can have an opinion about the way someone behaves, but we don’t claim our opinions as scientific fact. Psychiatrists however, do.

We should be challenging their opinions and asking for evidence to support the claims. Beware - they may try to blind you with rhetoric, so be alert.

In practice, there is abundant evidence that real physical illness, with real pathology, can seriously affect an individual’s mental state and behaviour.

The emphasis therefore must be on workable medical testing and treatments that improves and strengthens the individual. Workable medical testing is done by real doctors, not psychiatrists.

By recognising the real problems that result in behavioural difficulties, we will hopefully see schools and classrooms flourish once again as revered educational environments rather than psychiatric laboratories.

Brian Daniels

by email