Oh dear! A major Tory donor has threatened to stop funding the party if Theresa May plans to remove the UK from the “critical” single market after Brexit.

Will he be handing his knighthood back also in his fit of pique?

Sir Andrew Cook has given more than £1.2m to the ‘nasty’ party. He may have been better giving the £1.2m to his workers as a bonus.

He told BBC Radio 4 that ending single market access was “chronic and dangerous” to the economy. Not according to Lord Bamford it isn’t, he doesn’t think so among many others.

Anyone who gets everything they like in life is very lucky, Andrew Cook won’t be if Brexit is carried through to the satisfaction of the 17 plus million who voted for it.

So take your ball home Andrew and we’ll borrow someone else’s.

Terry Palmer

South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley, S74